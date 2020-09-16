Columbia Center for the Arts has announced this year’s Best of the Gorge award winners.
The Best of Show award went to MacRae Wylde for his piece “Inside Truth,” a large steel sculpture featuring the word “Truth.”
The exhibition is up through Sept. 25. CCA is located at 215 Cascade Ave. in downtown Hood River.
Second place was awarded to Robyn Johnsen for her painting “I Can No Longer Shop Happily,” a painting of a woman making her way down what appears to be a grocery store aisle with two javajinas flanking her sides.
Third place was awarded to Christopher Pothier for his painting “Pandemia,” featuring two figures standing face to face in a post-apocalyptic haze, one in a pinstripe business suit and the other in an orange hazmat suit and gas mask.
Johnsen and Pothier are both The Dalles residents.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and private tours are available by appointment. Contact the Gallery Manager to schedule an appointment at 541-387-8877 or email at gallery@columiaarts.org
For more info about the show and to see the artwork for sale online, visit columbiaarts.org
