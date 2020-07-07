Three Black Lives Matter community rallies took place in the Gorge this Independence Day weekend: Lyle on July 2, Hood River on July 3, and The Dalles on July 4. Counter-protesters responded in Lyle and The Dalles, with increased police presence in both cities during the rallies.
- SERVICE TECHNICIAN TRAINEE NW
- ACCOUNTING ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 1
- Service Technician Trainees Help Wanted
- EMERGENCY SERVICES DIRECTOR Sherman
- PLANT MECHANIC $26.04 Typical
- Wasco County Now Hiring!
- BLENDER/DISTILLER $22.90 Typical
- ELEMENTARY TEACHERS Horizon Christian
- WASCO COUNTY is HIRING
- BUS DRIVER The Link
Latest News
- Stevenson’s Skunk Brothers crowd-fund for new ‘Smoke Jumper’ bourbon
- BLM gathering in Lyle draws counter-protest, roadside debate
- Wasco Co. on ‘watch list’
- Precious to her family: Lisa Roberts comes home, 43 years after her death
- WS council approves mobile home code change
- Cherry Trails
- TD Small Business relief grant applications open July 6 through July 10
- Police and Sheriff logs June 26-July 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Fireworks planned July 4th
- Wasco County placed on COVID ‘watch list’
- Man charged with attempted murder, assault
- Man arrested on attempted murder, assault charges in TD
- Residents argue ‘glamping’ plan poor fit for west Klickitat
- Police and Sheriff logs June 19-25
- Black Lives Matter rallies planned this week
- Some July 4 shows cancelled
- It’s All About the Cherry
- Major virus spike hits as holiday weekend arrive
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you give to charity over the holidays?
Vote in this week's online poll: Do you give to charity over the holidays?
You voted:
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.