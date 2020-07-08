Three Black Lives Matter community rallies took place in the Gorge this Independence Day weekend: Lyle on July 2, Hood River on July 3, and The Dalles on July 4. Counter-protesters responded in Lyle and The Dalles, with increased police presence in both cities during the rallies.
"Black Lives Matter" protests in TD, HR and Lyle: Photo Gallery
