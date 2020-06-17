Officials are looking for information on the accidental death of a 60-year-old man in the Mosier Creek Area.
A couple of hikers recreating in the Mosier Creek area on May 31 came across the body of Donald Lee Hendershot Jr., a resident of the Mosier Senior Center, at the bottom of the Mosier Creek canyon just west of the center, and called the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department around 4:30 p.m.
The body had been in the canyon for some time before it was found, said Detective Sergeant Jeff Hall, but because of high temperatures that week officials were unable to determine a time of death. His death has been ruled an accident, and anyone with information is asked to contact Hall at 541-506-2580.
