Prestige Care invites Hood River community members of all ages to send positive notes, warm wishes and fun artwork to its patients to spread cheer and uplift spirits during this unprecedented time.
Hood River Care Center is welcoming cards, letters and other paper gifts such as drawings and homemade artwork.
Items will be sorted and disinfected prior to being delivered to patients.
Prestige asks that community members keep the following recommendations in mind:
- Messages should be handwritten and in large, easy-to-read print.
- Keep the messages positive. Prestige encourages writers to make their letters kind and heartfelt.
- If including a drawing or painting by a child, please consider having them sign with their name and age at the bottom.
- Please don’t date your letters.
Prestige is taking extra precautions, asking those bringing items to meet a staff member at the entrance.
All letters will be opened and screened unless it is a private message sent from a family or friend of the patient. All items will be disinfected as they come in.
Letters can also be sent to Hood River Care Center, 729 Henderson Road, Hood River, OR 97031.
