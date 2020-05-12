Guidelines for re-opening businesses offering child care, non-emergency medical services, outdoor recreation, personal services, restaurants and retail is scheduled in the Gorge May 14.
The “Virtual Business Adaptation Training” training is being offered by the region’s Economic Resilience Team, a group of more than 50 local stakeholders convened by the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District and Oregon’s Regional Solutions Program. The webinar is being presented by the Small Business Development Center.
The training will focus on helping businesses know how to plan for re-opening, and includes public health guidelines from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by sector-specific conversations from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Training on “PPP, reporting and debt forgiveness guide” is also available May 14, 10 to 11 a.m.
Register online or contact The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce for more information, thedalleschamber.com, 541-296-2231.
