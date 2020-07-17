Track Utilities will be placing underground and aerial fiber optic cable for CenturyLink from Court and Fourth streets to 10th, and along 10th to Emerson street. Work begins Tuesday, July 21 and will continue through July 24. Flaggers will be moving traffic through the work zone, beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. thereafter and continuing until 5 p.m.
