Salem — Due to dry and hot conditions, campfires are now prohibited across the Mt. Hood National Forest, including in developed campgrounds.
All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other open fires are prohibited under a Forest Order. Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off.
July was much drier than average, and August and September are predicted to have higher than average temperatures. These conditions will continue to increase the risk of wildfire- especially on the east side of the forest. At the same time, Mt. Hood is experiencing extremely high visitation, increasing the number of preventable fires.
Forest Service crews extinguished over 100 abandoned campfires across the Mt. Hood National Forest in July. With the current dry, hot conditions any wildfire start poses a greater threat to firefighter safety, public safety, and personal property. This year every preventable fire also increases risk to our firefighters.
