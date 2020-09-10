The 2020 CASA Playhouse raffle has begun; deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 2
Columbia Gorge CASA is a local non-profit that advocates for the needs and well-being of children in foster care through professionally trained and supported community volunteers, known as court advocates. This annual fundraiser focuses on the theme of “home” and the need for all children to have safe, loving and permanent homes. Currently over 110 children in Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties call foster care home.
This year’s playhouse was built by the entire staff of Curtis Homes, LLC and all building materials were donated by Tum-A-Lum Lumber in Hood River. The house has a white & black modern farmhouse theme with a Dutch-style front door, window flower boxes and working windows. It will provide a delightful space for children to play for years to come. Don’t need a playhouse? You can still support CASA by buying a “Foster Family Ticket.” If a “Foster Family Ticket” is the winning ticket, the playhouse will be donated to a local foster family.
CASA would like to thank their business sponsors this year for supporting this event and child advocacy in the Gorge: Curtis Homes. LLC, Tum-A-Lum Lumber and Waste Connections.
Tickets are $20 or three for $50 and are available for purchase from a CASA staff or Board member, online, and at community drive-through events advertised on CASA’s Facebook page.
Online ticket purchases and playhouse pictures at www.gorgecasa.org. All purchases support advocacy for local kids in foster care.
