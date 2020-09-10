CAT has expanded the number of routes for the Columbia Gorge Express (CGE), providing service from the Columbia Gorge to Portland and back. The CGE will provide service from The Dalles, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Multnomah Falls, and Portland. See the extended CGE schedule at rideCATbus.org.
CAT has partnered with the Oregon Department of Transportation, Recreation.gov, and the U.S. Forest Service to offer an easy transit reservation system that will help manage crowd size and ensure equitable and car-free access to Multnomah Falls and the historic lodge.
Reservations are required and can be booked by visiting rideCATbus.org or calling 541-386-4202 at least one day in advance. (Same-day reservations are also offered but are subject to space availability.)
The CGE provides access to the falls from Gateway Transit Center eight times per day and from Cascade Locks and Hood River five times per day.
Find the schedule for CGE trips to Multnomah Falls at rideCATbus.org.
With your reservation to the falls, your CAT driver will provide you with a Multnomah Falls entry ticket valid for the time of your visit.
For the safety of customers and staff, CAT requires all riders to wear a face covering on the bus. Use the following links for additional information on COVID-19 procedures for CAT, the US Forest Service, and Multnomah Falls and the Multnomah Falls Lodge.
CAT has created some Gorge outing suggestions that include taking transit for a leisurely lunch and a bit of wine tasting, playing on the river, visiting Multnomah Falls, grabbing some ice cream, and taking a walk along the waterfront, and more — all with detailed transit times and routes.
To check out these special transit outings visit www.ridecatbus.org/fun-links-and-deals.
