The Center for Disease Control has added several new symptoms to its already existing list of symptoms for COVID-19, according to Klickitat County Unified Command.
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported—ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19: cough, fever (100.4 or higher), shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
That list has now been expanded to include the following: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
People with any of these symptoms should contact their local medical provider. The CDC stresses that the “emergency warning signs” for COVID-19 are shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. This list is not all-inclusive, please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a face-covering before medical help arrives.
Visit the CDC’s Webpage for additional information regarding symptoms of COVID-19 Symptoms of Coronavirus.
