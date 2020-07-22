Work is getting underway on a new skill center and student housing facility at The Dalles campus of Columbia Gorge Community College. Above, Dan Spatz, director of capital projects and community relations, in foreground, orchestrates a “shovel brigade” during an online groundbreaking ceremony July 10 as a drone hovers above. A video of the event is available online at youtu.be/yV-lN1X0rg0. The shovel brigade includes, in no particular order, Kim Morgan (CGCC board chair); Richard Stillwell (CGCC foundation chair); Rich Mays (The Dalles mayor); Scott Hege (Wasco Co. Boards of Commissioners chair); Candy Armstrong (Northern Wasco County School District superintendent); John Nelson (NWCSD board chair); David Jacobs (Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue board chair)’ Tygh Colton (Bremik Construction); Steven Nelsen (Opis LLC); Ernesto Vasquez (PlanB Consultancy); Marta Cronin (CGCC president); John Huffman (USDA Rural Development); Dan Bonham (state representative); Andrea Klaas (Port of The Dalles executive director) and Adilene Isordia (Associated Student Government CGCC).