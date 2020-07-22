Columbia Gorge Community College launches its first capital construction project since 2007 next week, as Bremik Construction mobilizes earth-moving equipment for the college’s new regional skills center and student residential hall on The Dalles Campus.
The college board on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for “early works,” including security fencing, excavation, other site preparation and water line installation. This and related work will proceed through much of August. Soon afterward, work will begin on actual construction of the two new facilities.
The skills center will be located on the north side of the campus access road, east of Building 3. The residential hall, which will house up to 52 students, will overlook the campus amphitheater. Completion on both facilities is scheduled for summer 2021.
This project is made possible without the need for a local tax measure through support from the Oregon Legislature, City of The Dalles, Wasco County, Port of The Dalles and the college’s own full faith and credit bonding capacity. Other key supporters are Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue District and North Wasco County School District.
COVID-19 restrictions prevented the college from hosting a large ground-breaking celebration, as was originally envisioned. Nevertheless, community partners and the project team did gather for a smaller but still official ground-breaking on July 10 — with everyone wearing CGCC’s new branded face masks.
A video of the July 10 ground-breaking event is available online at youtu.be/yV-lN1X0rg0. In addition to construction manager/general contractor Bremik Construction, other project team members are Opsis LLC, architect; PlanB Consultancy, owner’s representative and project manager; PCS Structural Solutions, structural engineer; Tenneson Engineering Corporation, civil engineering / survey; Walker Macy, landscape architect; and ACC Cost Consultants.
The early work package includes site mobilization, demolition of existing conditions, earthwork, storm and sanitary sewerage and fire and domestic water works.
