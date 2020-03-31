As people throughout the Mid-Columbia confront isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, education still overcomes barriers. And at Columbia Gorge Community College, school isn’t out – it’s in.
Online, that is, only a click away at cgcc.edu/here4U.
Are you a high school student with unexpected spare time on your hands?
Or suddenly home from your university dorm, looking for affordable education options?
Or an elder looking to overcome physical isolation?
Have you lost your job, wondering where to turn?
Starting April 6 with the beginning of spring term, the college is offering all standard courses designed specifically for online delivery, as well as newly condensed, online five-week credit courses in selected topics.
Students are not required to take a placement test. Instructors have discretion to waive prerequisites. Students just need to register online, then call for an advising session to complete registration. Complete instructions are posted on the college website.
Meanwhile, literally thousands of non-credit offerings are available online through CGCC Community Education, both for personal enrichment as well as career training. These are taught by subject matter experts across the United States and around the world. For details, visit www.cgcc.edu/community-ed.
If you’re a displaced worker, CGCC connects you with resources through WorksourceOregon. If you’re a business owner, CGCC connects you with resources through the Small Business Development Center. All these connections and more are posted at cgcc.edu/here4U.
Looking toward summer, CGCC will be transitioning additional courses for online delivery as Oregon and Washington residents heed their governors’ executive orders arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Shelter in place” and “Stay at home” amid the COVID-19 pandemic needn’t mean isolation or an end to learning.
