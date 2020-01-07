“Visionaries of Our Time” is the theme for the 2020 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet presented by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 400 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles.
Tickets are currently on sale for the annual banquet, which is held each year in January. The gala event features an evening of remembering the previous year’s accomplishments, honoring those who helped make them a reality, and highlighting the coming year’s priorities and goals.
In 2019 almost 350 community, county and state leaders, as well as business representatives, attended the event.
The evening features a full meal, raffle and presentation of the “Outstanding Citizens of the Year” awards.
Local businesses can showcase their products and services by donating raffle items for the banquet’s “Sunsational Raffle.” Those who donate are listed in the program, slideshow, newsletter and more. If you have items or a basket to donate contact Lisa Rundell at 541-296-2231 or info@thedalleschamber.com.
Tickets are $40 each, or a table sponsorship for $500. Tickets are available at the Chamber, call 541-296-2231.
The event is presented by the Chamber and sponsor ISU Insurance Services-The Stratton Agency.
(0) comments
