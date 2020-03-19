The 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival has been postponed to July, and will be managed in partnering with Fort Dalles Fourth celebrations, according The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.
After careful consideration of the rapidly changing situation, our board of directors and the team at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce decided to postpone the festival Thursday, March 19, 2020.
At its core, the Northwest Cherry Festival is a celebration of community and the chamber is doing everything in its power to protect that community. said events coordinator Katie McClintock. “Even with the precautionary measures we had planned to ensure adequate sanitation and airflow, the risk is too great to hold it at this time,” she said. The festival has been rescheduled to July 3-5, 2020. It was originally scheduled April 24-26, 2020.
The chamber will partner with Fort Dalles Fourth and Nolan Hare Productions, combining to popular community-driven events.
“The partnership brings major events that are truly focused on our amazing community together to combine fireworks, vendors, concerts, the Cherry Trail, a parade and more,” said McClintock. “We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to having both events flourish together as one.”
Connie Ford, chari of the chamber board, said the combined festivities were good news. “This collaboration will make for an incredible weekend. Something for everyone! I look forward to it.”
This rescheduled date allows an opportunity for organizers to create a fresh experience, and plans are already in motion to make it bigger and better
To learn more about the rescheduled festival, visit www.northwestcherryfestival.com. Updates will be posted in the coming weeks.
