The 40th Annual Cherry Festival in The Dalles is Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, with a morning parade, carnival rides, marketplace, home and garden show, an entertainment stage and more. The theme of this year’s festival is “Follow the Cherry Brick Road.”
Main events, including the carnival, marketplace and main stage, are downtown The Dalles on First Street. A Home and Garden show, with over 40 displays, is nearby at the Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St. The entertainment stage is at the festival entrance, Second and Washington.
Saturday, April 27
Main Stage
1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: The Dalles High School Cheer Team
2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: The Dalles High School Booster Club Pie Eating Contest
2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.: Cherry Idol music competition
4:15 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: The Shakin SinClines
6:30 p.m.: Fugawes
Festival grounds
Cherry Festival Royalty Coronation Breakfast at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th St., The Dalles: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
NW Cherry Festival Run/Walk: Begins 8 a.m. at Dry Hollow Elementary School, information at 541-298-1119.
KODL Classic Car Show: Cars begin arriving at 8 a.m.; show is on Federal Street downtown The Dalles. Sponsored by KODL.com, information at 541-296-2701.
Teddy Bear Run: Begins and ends at the K-Mart parking lot, 2640 W 6th St. Begins at 9:45 a.m. Followed by 15th Annual Poker Run, which will end at Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. 2nd St. Information at 541-965-2701.
Artisan Marketplace: At The Foley with Rooted Table & The Pines 1852, pop-up tasting room, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 106 East Fourth Street, The Dalles. More information at www.thefoley1906/happenings.
The 40th Annual Northwest Tonkin Subaru Cherry Festival Parade begins at 10 a.m., setting off from Sixth and Webber streets. Traditional parade route to downtown via Third Street and circling back through downtown on Second Street.
Agricultural Job Fair at the main entrance to the festival open air market on First Street from noon to 6 p.m.
Community Safety Fair at the old JC Penny’s Parking Lot, located at Washington and Second Streets downtown The Dalles, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open Air Market on First Street, downtown The Dalles, opens 11 a.m.
Bicoastal Media/Bishop Sanitation Home & Lifestyle Show continues at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Davis Show NW Carnival continues on First Street, opens 11 a.m.
The Dance Club Academy, 1 p.m. on Washington Street, downtown The Dalles.
Cherry Festival Softball 2616 MSP National Qualifier at Kramer Field, call 541-296-9533 or visit nwprd.org for information.
Sunday, April 28
Main Stage at festival entrance
9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Cornerstone Church, hour of worship
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.: Under Ground Music
1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Freddy Y Sus Teclados
2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.: Mariachie
3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.: Ballet Papalotl
4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: Los de Alla
5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: Faraones del Norte USA
Festival grounds
Open Air Market on First Street, downtown The Dalles. Opens at 10 a.m.
Agricultural Job Fair at the main entrance to the festival’s open air market on First Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cherry Festival Softball 2616 MSP National Qualifier at Kramer Field continues, call 541-296-9533 or visit nwprd.org for information.
Bicoastal Media/Bishop Sanitation Home & Lifestyle Show continues, At The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Artisan Marketplace at The Foley with Rooted Table & The Pines 1852, pop-up tasting room, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 106 East Fourth Street, The Dalles. More information at www.thefoley1906/happenings.
