TJ the Tiger and the ClownsDing and Ling return to The Dalles Wednesday, Dec. 20, to celebrate Christmas with Kids Quest. This event for kids ages 4 to 12 is packed with skits, illusions, games, live music, prizes, give-a-ways and more and will be at Life of Christ Church, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The Kids Quest team at Life in Christ has been doing variations of the event for several years in locations all across Oregon, most recently in August in La Grande. The team is comprised of all ages—with some of the acting roles being filled by those as young as five.
“We are excited to celebrate Christmas with our community,” said event coordinator Pastor Tristan Jepson. “It’s cool to get to communicate with kids that the hope and joy of Christmas isn’t ultimately found in toys and presents… as fun as those are. Even as adults we know that, but sometimes it’s good to be reminded and refocus.”
Kids Quest is a free community event held at Life in Christ Church. This year giveaways include family packages and a Nintendo switch. There will also be coffee and cocoa available for parents who want to enjoy the event. “Kids Quest Christmas is a one night quest for hope,” Jepson said. “Which is really something we could all use more of.”
