UPDATE: Meeting will not be live streamed.
The City of The Dalles announced Thursday noon that a special meeting will be held Friday, March 20, at noon. The emergency meeting will be held via Zoom and Live Stream due to COVID 19 —Directions for logging into the Zoom meeting will be posted to Facebook and the home page of the city’s website home page, http://www.ci.the-dalles.or.us.
The city will consider a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a motion will be made to establish lines of succession.
“In an effort to prevent, slow and stop the spread of COVID-19 to our citizens, city offices will be limiting business to phone, email and online service,” explained city clerk Izetta Grossman. If you are not sure how to access services online, or you need assistance, call 541-296-5481, Ext 1119. Response time may vary depending on staffing.
Zoom directions for Emergency City Council Meeting March 20, 2020 Noon:
On Computer: Zoom.us
Meeting ID: 695 997 0223.
Or dial 669-900-6833: the meeting ID is 695 997 0223—listen for directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.