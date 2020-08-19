Hood River City officials are taking a longer look at two sources of funding for community COVID relief — one local, one federal — before determining where and how to spend the money.
The funds derive from a portion of the federal CARES Act money the city received this spring but has not yet spent, and a new pot of money, $250,000 in deferred local Urban Renewal revenue (agencies including the city can only get the money on a cost reimbursement basis, meaning it is first spent and then the agency requests the funds be repaid).
City Finance Director Will Norton addressed the issue in the city council’s Aug. 10 regular meeting. City council is expected to consider formal action in either its Aug. 24 or Sept. 14 meeting.In April, with community COVID effects in mind, city council had approved a proposal to essentially set aside property tax assessments on businesses and agencies located in the three Urban Renewal (UR) districts for one year, enabling the revenue to be used as COVID relief funding for the agencies and on local needs.
In the UR system, property owners in the city’s three UR districts — Columbia-Cascade downtown, waterfront, and Heights — are assessed taxes that go into funds for street and sidewalk improvements and other capital needs, with projects determined by the Urban Renewal Agency (URA); the Heights UR district will receive yet-undetermined improvements in the next few years, following a planning process that is now early stages.
The city’s UR portion is $250,000, and city council initially set out a plan to divide those funds in three main ways: aid to non-profits, aid to individuals, and aid to businesses. The city has worked with Hood River fundraising consultant Paul Lindberg, its liaison to United Way of the Columbia Gorge, as conduit for non-profit aid. For individual aid, the liaison has been Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, and for assistance to business, the city has worked with Chamber of Commerce and Mid-Columbia Economic Development Council.
“We are in contact with Paul Lindberg, and I told him council wants more specificity on proposals for how that money can be used,” said Norris, who also serves as assistant city manager.
The other funding source is $200,000 in federal CARES Act money the city has yet to spent out of its original $300,000 allotment. This spring, the city spent $100,000 in direct COVID-19 expenditures in three ways: To support the Hood River County School District Spring Break lunch program, additional Personal Protection Equipment and other COVID-prevention measures in municipal work places, and as overtime for workers with health concerns or COVID risks to remain at home.
According to minutes of the staff presentation from the May 11 city council meeting, the need exists in the non-profit, individual, and small business sectors, and “city council should consider what proportion of funds should be dedicated to each group. For example, $150,000 for small business, $50,000 for non-profits, and $50,000 for individual assistance.
“The City of Hood River is not well suited to administer an economic relief program directly. The city is not a charitable organization and does not operate an economic development department. An example of a feasible city operated program is a first-come, first-served, reimbursement program up to a certain dollar amount (example, $3,000) to purchase COVID-19 re-opening supplies for businesses within the city limits. A relief program that requires substantial or qualitative evaluation and/or ranking of applicants should be completed by an outside entity with specific expertise.”
The Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (for distributing utility assistance) and the Chamber of Commerce (administering a small business grant program) were cited as partners in the meeting.
Regarding remaining CARES Act funds, Norris said the city is “working through what to do with it,” with an eye to the deadline of Dec. 31, when the allotment must be spent or returned to the funding pool.
“There is a lot of pain coming down the pike soon that I’d like to see this money getting out to the community in the near term,” Council Member Megan Saunders said in the Aug. 10 meeting. “I am not hopeful for (additional) federal money. It would be nice if we can use it to make it available to some folks.”
Since spring, the city has been “building ideas,” Norris said, with the idea of waiting until fall before spending it, “in case the city needs it itself.”
He noted that at the Aug. 7 Economic Resiliency Committee meeting, the subject arose of child care needs, and Norris later met with Nancy Patton, director of Child Care Partners, regarding how CARES act might be plugged in to her work to help more people become providers, or to help with licensing costs. The Economic Resiliency Committee is an ad hoc committee comprised of staff of local agencies that discusses funding and cooperation with regard to Covid response.
“We will bring something back for a (city) council decision. Any input on values and intent of the council is always welcome,” Norris said in the Aug. 10 meeting. Norris, who introduced the CARES and UR funding streams during staff reports on Aug. 10, added that he has met with Hood River Shelter Services Director Sarah Kellems “about ways we can use some of that money to help the homeless population.”
Council Member Mark Zanmiller asked that discussing the funds be a set agenda topic at a future meeting; council meets the second and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
“I like the ideas brought up here,” Zanmiller said, “but I think half an hour in the next council meeting would be a good place to do that and I’m hearing that’s good timing for multiple things.” Mayor Kate McBride said the agenda for the next meeting remains under review and the topic might need to wait a month.
Urban Renewal
The Urban Renewal decision extended, by one year, the life of the Urban Renewal districts and gave contributing tax districts leeway this year to spend the money on other needs in light of COVID impacts, without affecting the UR capital projects those funds support.
Urban Renewal Advisory Committee meets Aug. 20, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, and will consider the issue along with a proposed consultant contract worth nearly a half million dollars for a Heights Engineering and Planning Study to begin in late summer. (See story at the top of this page.)
Final spending decisions are made by the Urban Renewal Agency, which is comprised of the city council and two appointees from the Port of Hood River Commission. Serving on the Advisory Committee are Chair Jack Trumbull, Vice Chair Pat McAllister, Abby Capovilla, Tina Lassen, Amanda Goeke, Joshua Chandler and Clint Harris.
The city’s portion of this is the $250,000 slotted for economic relief. All the other overlapping districts are free to use their one-time monies however they see fit, according to Norris.
As stated in the minutes of the most recent Advisory Committee meeting, May 28: “The city’s 2020-21 Proposed Budget suspends division of tax across all three Urban Renewal Districts. This action will release approximately $2.22 million of tax revenue to overlapping taxing districts. These include Hood River County, Library District, 911 District, Port, Transit District, Community College, School District, Parks District, and the City of Hood River.
“Suspension of division of tax for one year will not delay or otherwise slow Urban Renewal activities due to substantial accumulated fund balances in all three districts. The one year pause on collections will not diminish the total amount that each Urban Renewal District will spend on projects as set by each districts’ respective Authorized Maximum Indebtedness. The one-year pause will not reduce future urban renewal tax collections or alter ongoing urban renewal tax increment calculations.
In an interview last week, Norton explained it this way: “There is a provision in state statutes to ‘take a break,’ which means not taking money from Urban Renewal, but Urban Renewal taking a break from collecting themselves and that allows the money to be released to general tax rolls. All small districts will get a one-time influx of general tax money. It pushes out (Urban Renewal collecting) one year, and goes into suspended animation; it doesn’t mean less money or not doing some projects, but is a temporary measure that will mean a one-time influx of cash when (agencies) need it.”
