The City of The Dalles has hired Alice Cannon as interim community development director.
Cannon will be filling the vacancy made by the retirement of Steve Harris, who has served as community development director of the city for four years. Her first day will be Aug. 24.
Cannon comes to the city with more than 25 years of planning and economic development experience in both public and private sectors. She has been a leader in Oregon local government for twenty years and holds a Master’s degree in Urban-Regional Planning from University of Colorado at Denver and a Bachelor of Science in Planning, Public Policy and Management from the University of Oregon.
Cannon is a Certified Planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners, and said she is excited to join the team and plans to be active in the community.
