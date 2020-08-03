The City of The Dalles Public Works Department will be painting the center and side lines on streets throughout the community today through Thursday, August 6, beginning at 6 a.m. each day, weather permitting.
Motorists are asked to watch for the crews and avoid driving on the wet paint. The paint truck will be preceded and followed by warning vehicles, with signs calling attention to the wet paint. The trucks will be spaced according to the necessary drying time of the paint. Attempting to pass or drive between the trucks will result in a messy striping job and paint damage to the motorist’s vehicle.
Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the wet paint because it cannot be easily removed from vehicles.
The purpose of this project is to provide clear lane and bike path designations for the safety of the traveling public.
Please proceed with caution around work areas and observe all temporary traffic control devices.
Learn more about the 2020 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program at thedalles.org/transportation. If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.
