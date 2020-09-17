The Dalles City Council adopted a resolution granting an appeal of an 83-lot subdivision, rejecting the application submitted by Legacy Development LLC. The decision reverses staff and planning commission approval of the project and passed four to one on Monday, Sept. 14.
The decision confirmed their preliminary decision of Aug. 31 to deny the application.
Watch this space and the coming print edition (Sept. 23) for a detailed report.
