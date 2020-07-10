On Saturday, July 11, The Dalles Coastal store will be giving away 300 life jackets for kids up to 12 years of age at a drive-thru event in the parking lot of the Fort Dalles Readiness Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a first-come, first-served event and your Coastal employees and volunteers will be wearing masks and following all social distancing guidelines. The Fort Dalles Readiness Center is located at 402 East Scenic Drive in The Dalles.
Living in the Paciﬁc Northwest with its many lakes, rivers and beaches, we are all too familiar with the possibility of water tragedies. The weather warms up, however the water in the lakes, rivers and other recreational areas can still be very cold.
Currents and other water dangers can be unpredictable, and those exploring should must stay informed on current conditions and take precautions to keep a day in the water both fun and safe. We encourage all kids and parents alike to wear life jackets.
“Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal,” commented Lori McKinnon, Coastal President. “Some of our employees have shared with me over the year personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers, when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference,” continued McKinnon. “This year, we are giving away over 5,000 life jackets to kids company wide, in hopes that we can help make a difference in the communities we serve, when it comes to families coming home safe after a day of playing in the water,” concluded McKinnon.
