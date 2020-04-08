Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation’s third annual “Saddle Up and Celebrate” fundraiser scheduled April 16 at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center has been canceled in order to follow health guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
CGCC Foundation’s executive director Stephanie Hoppe said the priority of the foundation board and staff is the health of the community. “CGCC Foundation board and staff were looking forward to the special event and plan to host it in April 2021,” said Hoppe.
“The foundation board and staff truly appreciate the organizations and individuals who planned to support the foundation through event participation. We hope everyone can join us next year, helping us celebrate our college’s mission of building dreams and transforming lives,” she said.
Although the foundation will not host one of its two major annual fundraisers, the need for student scholarship support remains significant. The foundation awarded approximately $150,000 in scholarships in 2019-20, and its goal is to increase this amount every year as it seeks to help students achieve their educational and career goals.
For more information about CGCC Foundation and giving options, contact the CGCC Foundation office at 541-506-6113 or foundation@cgcc.edu.
