Columbia Basin Care in The Dalles has earned the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, achieving a “Best in Class” distinction for the fourth consecutive year.
With this accomplishment, Columbia Basin Care has met the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average, according to a press release.
Serving the community for over 50 years, Columbia Basin Care places a strong emphasis on meeting the individual needs of every resident, said a press release. The award is presented to care providers who have achieved best-in-class customer satisfaction standards. Columbia Basin excelled with top ranking in overall satisfaction; cleanliness; individual needs; communication from facility; dignity and respect; recommend to others; activities, admission process; safety and security and overall customer experience.
The award is granted by Pinnacle Quality Insight, a national customer satisfaction firm that regularly conducts interviews with Columbia Basin Care residents and families regarding their satisfaction levels. Every month, Columbia Basin Care reviews these survey results in order to gain a better understanding of resident needs and make improvements when necessary.
“We work hard to provide excellent care for our residents,” said Aubree Schreiner, executive director. “This award is a tangible measure of our team’s skill and dedication to serving others.”
Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only independent, non-profit facility for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. CBC offers the area’s only in-house geriatric nurse practitioner, along with a team of licensed physical, occupational and speech therapists who provide comprehensive rehabilitation and restorative services.
They are located at 1015 Webber St., The Dalles, and online at colbasin.com.
