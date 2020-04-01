Comidas siguen disponibles gratis para cualquiera menor de 18 años sin importar a que escuela asistan. No se necesita llenar ningún documento.
Comidas serán distribuidas “para llevar” no se podrá comer en las escuelas. Recomendamos a las familias que sigan siendo proactivas en los esfuerzos para reducir el riesgo de COVID-19, al no juntarse en ningún sitio de la escuela y seguir utilizando distanciamiento social cuando se les entreguen las comidas:
Sitios de distribución “para llevar”: Lunes-Viernes / 11:00 - 12:00 PM
• Dry Hollow Elementary School (1314 East 19th Street - TD)
• The Dalles Middle School (1100 East 12th Street - TD)
• Chenowith Elementary School (922 Chenowith Loop Road - TD)
A partir del primero de abril los camiones de la escuela comenzaran distribución en los siguientes sitios:
• Ruta #1 - 11:00 - 11:25 AM (esquina de Chenowith Road & Foley Lakes)
• Ruta #1 - 11:30 - 12:00 PM (equina de Chenowith & Oak)
• Ruta #2 - 11:00 - 11:25 AM (Verdant Street & 8th Street)
• Ruta #2 - 11:30 - 12:00 PM (Walnut Street & 8th Street)
• Ruta #3 - 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (610 West 14th Street - Colonel Wright Elementary drop off site)
• Ruta #4 - 11:00 - 11:25 AM (10th Street & Thompson Road)
• Ruta #4 - 11:30 - 12:00 PM (17th Street & Thompson Road)
Por favor continúe revisando la página web del distrito al www.nwasco.k12.or.us.
