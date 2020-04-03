Not sure what to expect from the health department in Wasco, Sherman, Hood River and Gilliam counties as Oregon responds to the COVID-19 crisis?
Following are answers to some of the most common questions being asked, provided by North Central Public Health District (NCPHD). The Hood River County Health Department also works under these guidelines.
Does North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) get notified when people are diagnosed with COVID-19?
Yes. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) mandates that healthcare providers and laboratories must report positive test results for COVID-19 within 24 hours, and negative results within one working day, to the health department in the patient’s county of residence.
What steps does NCPHD take upon receiving a new positive COVID-19 report?
We begin investigating immediately. First we talk to the patient’s healthcare provider to learn the patient’s symptoms, onset of illness date and contact information.
Then, we reach out to the patient to make sure they are isolating themselves to avoid exposing others. We provide recommendations on when they can discontinue their isolation and how to avoid spreading the virus to those living in the same household.
Finally, the health department does contact tracing, which means identifying well people the patient may have had close contact with from the time they first developed symptoms to when they went into isolation. Then we work to get in touch with each of these close contacts individually to let them know of their exposure, and to provide recommendations on quarantine and/or monitoring.
How does the public health district determine who has had close contact with a person with COVID-19?
Someone qualifies as a “close contact” if they have been within six feet of a symptomatic case for a prolonged period of time, which is defined by the OHA as at least 60 minutes.
These guidelines are based on what we currently know about SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and on what we can infer from other coronaviruses that have been around longer.
Why isn’t the public health district or the state releasing more information about individual cases of COVID-19?
By law, health departments can only release the minimum amount of information necessary about a case to protect the public’s health. Other countries may take a more liberal approach, but they don’t have our strict health information privacy laws.
Revealing too much information about a case may lead to their identity being exposed, causing them to be ostracized by the community, or worse. Additionally, if patients feel we won’t keep their identity confidential, they are less likely to cooperate with disease investigations, leaving public health departments with less actionable information on people who may have been significantly exposed.
