The state and federal governments have made funds available to help shelter homeless folks in The Dalles, according to Chris Zukin, chair of the Community Meal board.
“There is also an effort underway in The Dalles to find motel rooms or other stable shelter for everyone on the streets,” he added.
Zukin said the current plan is for Community Meal and Saint Vincent de Paul to provide community meals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and bring them to the meal sire, and someone will transport the meals to wherever people are sheltered.
