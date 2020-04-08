Susan Woods, who owns Susan’s Custom Sewing in The Dalles, has been sewing a few masks, primarily for family and friends. “I started by doing them for the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles,” she said. She is producing gowns for the veterans home as well, where the first case of COVID-19 in Wasco County was confirmed earlier this month. “I’m not geared up to do a whole lot of them,” she said of the masks. Each mask takes from 15-20 minutes each, even for an accomplished sewer. She is sewing them with string ties, which is finicky. “No one can get elastic, and there’s a lot of price gouging. It’s a tedious process, making tie-ons,” she said. As a one-person business — Woods has no employees — these are scary times. “Half my annual income was doing proms,” she said. With such gatherings canceled, she isn’t sure what the future will bring. “I’ve been working on my backlog,” she added, in addition to making the gowns and masks so needed by those on the front lines of the pandemic.