Michael Morter, with the Oregon Construction Contractors Board (CCB), is presenting an overview on selecting and working with contractors at a Power Breakfast sponsored by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce 7 to 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
“For many Oregonians, their biggest investments are their homes or their place of business. When they have construction work done, we want to make sure they have taken steps to protect those investments,” said Morter. The program will touch on finding and evaluating contractors, negotiating contracts, project management and how to use CCB’s dispute resolution program. For more, call 541-296-2231.
