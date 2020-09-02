Riders are flocking to the expanded Golden Eagle Park bicycle skills complex, next to Hood River Valley High School. In cooperation with HR Valley Parks and Rec, this spring, Hood River Area Trail Stewards (HRATS) spent $15,000 to build the jump line and a kiddie course, next to the tennis and bocce courts, augmenting the popular Velosolutions asphalt track. HRATS paid Gary Paasch of Hood River to design and build the course. Helmets and social distancing rules apply and parental supervision is required at the kiddie course.
