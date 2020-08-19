The Oregon Cultural Trust has released information about grant opportunities through the Coronavirus Relief Fund for Cultural Support (CRFCS). All applications for funding must be received no later than noon on Monday, Aug. 24.
The State of Oregon has allocated $25,984,872 “for business, innovation and trade, for providing financial assistance to arts organizations and cultural and community venues that have canceled or postponed public programming because of economic conditions and executive orders associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Cultural Trust seeks to support a wide range of cultural organizations and projects, making investments across the state. They define a “cultural organization” as one that is “organized primarily for the purpose of producing, promoting or presenting the arts, history, heritage and humanities to the public or organized primarily for identifying, documenting, interpreting and preserving cultural resources.”
The intended use of these CRFCS is to provide financial assistance to cultural organizations and community venues that have canceled or postponed public programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.