As of March 30, 2020, there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wasco County and zero confirmed cases in Sherman and Gilliam counties. In Oregon, there have been 606 positive cases and 16 deaths, according to Stephanie Krell, PIO Unified Command Team.
The command team is composed of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam county governments; North Central Public Health districts and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue.
The command team is requesting donations for the COVID-19 response effort.
Items being requested:
• Commercial N-95 masks, non-latex gloves, surgical bonnets, booties and isolation (surgical) gowns
• Community created or sewn surgical masks, surgical bonnets and isolation gowns (patterns available upon request)
• Non-perishable food items
• Monetary donations may be sent to local food banks or community organizations. A list of community members wishing to volunteer is also being developed, contact Lynette Black, Donations and Volunteer Manager, at 541-298-3578, with offers of donations, sewing patterns for requested supplies or if you are interested in volunteering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.