The Cycle Oregon non-profit organization is canceling all of its 2020 events — Classic, Gravel, Joyride and Weekender.
“Community is at the heart of Cycle Oregon, and we are committed to doing our part to keep our community safe — from the riders and volunteers to the communities we all visit during events,” said Steve Schulz, executive director of Cycle Oregon. “We did not come to this decision easily or lightly. We know the widespread impact and ripple effect these cancellations have: On event participants; on the Oregon communities who receive an economic boost for helping us execute our events; on the vendors who support our rides by providing food, drinks, showers, mechanical support and more; and, of course, on Cycle Oregon itself.”
In March, Cycle Oregon announced the postponement of Gravel from May to October 2020. With the ongoing uncertainty around when large events will once again be safe, Cycle Oregon’s board of directors felt it was prudent to cancel all events before spending additional resources preparing for rides that were uncertain to occur. “Planning ahead for our events requires contracts with nonrefundable deposits well in advance of the event, as well as staffing costs and advance purchases from local providers, none of which can be fully recuperated,” said Chad Davis, board president.
All registered riders for any of Cycle Oregon’s 2020 events will automatically receive a 70 percent refund of their registration fee and a 100 percent refund of their add-on purchases. “This refund will allow us to pay all the expenses incurred to date, while also returning as much money to registered riders as possible,” said Davis.
The Cycle Oregon community is also invited to donate their refund to Cycle Oregon in support of their operations, or to the Cycle Oregon Fund, which preserves and protects the special places of Oregon and supports community-development projects in the regions through which Cycle Oregon rides.
“We are a nonprofit organization that relies solely on the income from these events to fulfill our mission to transform lives through cycling. Like many nonprofits, we are currently facing challenges unlike any we’ve ever felt before, and we are doing our best to preserve our organization,” said Schulz. “We are very disappointed not to host rides in 2020, and we are doing everything we can to be able to hold our events again and give back to rural Oregon for years to come.”
Cycle Oregon received a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which will allow the organization to continue to operate through June and process all the details associated with these cancellations. In July they are ending their Portland office lease, furloughing the staff to 60 percent time, and will work remotely the rest of the year as they develop and implement a strategy to carry Cycle Oregon into 2021 and beyond.
Continued Schulz, ”For more than 30 years, Cycle Oregon has been committed to transforming lives through cycling. We’ve faced tough challenges before, and we are confident we will return next year even stronger.”
Looking ahead to 2021, Cycle Oregon plans to offer the same events and routes that were planned for 2020, provided the organization and its vendors and community partners can do so in a way that is safe for participants and the communities they visit.
For details about Cycle Oregon’s 2020 refund policy or to receive updates about 2021 events as they occur, visit cycleoregon.com. For current information and updates on Cycle Oregon and COVID-19, go to cycleoregon.com/2020-covid-19-faqs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.