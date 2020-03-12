In accordance with new guidelines from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown—based on recommendations of the CDC, Oregon public health experts, epidemiologists, and health professionals and in order to minimize potential opportunities for the virus to spread—Northern Wasco County Public Schools will proactively begin suspending events that bring large groups of students, adults and community members together.
“This action is not related to a presumptive case,” noted district superintendent Candy Armstrong in a statement. “At this time, there are no presumptive cases in North Wasco County Public Schools.”
Suspensions of non-essential school-based activities begins immediately, effective Thursday, March 12th, and will remain in effect through April 10 (approximately 30 days).
This includes the suspension of all school-based assemblies and events, off-campus field trips, parent/teacher conferences, and professional development events and non-essential meetings.
In-season athletic teams will continue to practice, but all extracurricular activities including athletic competitions will be suspended until further notice.
“The list of affected activities will grow as we work with partners and stakeholders over the coming days,” Armstrong said. The latest information will be posted at www.nwasco.k12.or.us.
Those without internet access can contact their school for updated information.
“To be clear, we are taking every step possible so that we can continue to provide high-quality education for all of our students and keep our schools open,” Armstrong said. “We realize that this decision will impact every school community, and we know that the events, student performances and other gatherings are those that schools, student, families, and community members look forward to all year. We believe it is a prudent and responsible step to take at this time.
In cases where access to community members is required by law, as at school board meetings, the district hopes to offer continued online streaming and are exploring other alternatives, including virtual meeting platforms, in order to continue the district’s governance and business.
“The safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to work in close partnership with public health authorities to minimize both the spread of COVID-19 and disruption to schools and students,” Armstrong said.
The importance of handwashing at school will be emphasized, and maintenance staff will continue to prioritize high-touch surfaces in classrooms and common areas, she said.
