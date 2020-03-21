North Wasco County School District will begin implementation of the educational component of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s school directives beginning Wednesday, April 4, 2020, according to Cindy Miller, executive assistant for the district.
Parents were notified via email, and encouraged to watch the district’s website for futher updates (www.nwasco.k12.or.us).
Miller told the Chronicle the district will be receiving additional guidance from the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) early next week to help district administrators find equitable solutions for those students currently without access to the internet.
“The ODE is working this weekend on many issues and will have some guidance for us soon,” she said. “We would like to thank our families for their patience and support during this stressful time. The district encourages families to stay well and remember to follow the health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Oregon Health Authority (https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19),” she added.
