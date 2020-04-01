Meals are still available within the free of charge for anyone 18 and under regardless of what school they attend. No paperwork is required.
Meals will be served as a “grab and go” option, there will be no dining inside the schools. We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site and utilizing social distancing once meals have been distributed:
Grab and Go Sites: Monday - Friday / 11 a.m. - noon
• Dry Hollow Elementary School (1314 East 19th Street - TD)
• The Dalles Middle School (1100 East 12th Street - TD)
• Chenowith Elementary School (922 Chenowith Loop Road - TD)
Bus Delivery Options starting Wednesday, April 1st:
• Route #1 - 11:00 - 11:25 AM (Corner of Chenowith Road & Foley Lakes)
• Route #1 - 11:30 - 12:00 PM (Corner of Chenowith & Oak)
• Route #2 - 11:00 - 11:25 AM (Verdant Street & 8th Street)
• Route #2 - 11:30 - 12:00 PM (Walnut Street & 8th Street)
• Route #3 - 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (610 West 14th Street - Colonel Wright Elementary drop off site)
• Route #4 - 11:00 - 11:25 AM (10th Street & Thompson Road)
• Route #4 - 11:30 - 12:00 PM (17th Street & Thompson Road)
Continue to watch the District’s website for updated information at www.nwasco.k12.or.us.
