North Wasco County School District No. 21, in response to Oregon Department of Education guidelines released Tuesday, March 31 that make significant changes to state guidance for how public schools across the state are to deliver instruction will be shifted away from “supplemental instruction” only to “Distance Learning for All,” according District Superintendent Candy Armstrong.
The new directive is for schools to have distance learning for all in place by Monday, April 13.
“North Wasco County School District is committed to meeting this challenge and we will work to find ways to maintain an educational pathway for every student during this critical time,” Armstrong said. “We value the importance of learning and social connection, Student to educator relationships are vital and will help ensure care, connection, and continuity of learning for our staff and our students.”
The district’s goal is to reach every North Wasco County School District student with an opportunity to have a quality educational experience through the remainder of the school year.
Starting with the high school, each school is sending out an update to students and parents. At the high school, all courses will be delivered via Google Classroom. Classwork will be graded for credit as it would in a traditional classroom setting. Currently, teachers are reaching out to students and will be working with them to help eliminate any barriers they may have to accessing and participating in the online courses.
