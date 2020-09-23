Hood River Distillers has announced via press release that David Ballew will serve as its new president. Ballew will lead sales and marketing, and identify growth opportunities for the business, which is continuing its restructuring since the sale of its highly successful Pendleton Whisky brand in 2018.
Hood River Distillers has been in business since 1934 and currently employs 57 team members in Hood River and throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“David is the right choice to continue our growth and lead Hood River Distillers into the future. He brings experience, energy and the excitement we are looking for,” said Ronald Dodge, CEO of Hood River Distillers.
“We are giving him the reins and the freedom to set goals and milestones that will increase revenue, decrease expenses, and enable Hood River Distillers to continue to succeed for another 85 years.”
With more than 30 years of experience in the beverage industry, Ballew is a forward-thinking leader, with extensive experience in start-up ventures, business and brand management, distribution, and on- and off-premise channel development.
He comes to Hood River Distillers most recently from Terlato Distell Artisan Spirits, the joint venture spirits company between Terlato Wine International, and Distell Global Beverage Company, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. During his four year tenure, he developed the company’s annual plan, deployed and allocated human and financial resources, managed a national distributor network, and managed relationships with suppliers amongst other responsibilities. Before joining TD Artisan Spirits, he served as senior vice president of sales for the Diageo Moët Hennessy portfolio at Glazer’s Inc., leading a team of 355 people across combined business in Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Iowa, Ohio, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Prior to that, Ballew spent eight years at Moët Hennessy USA out of New York City, where he created and centralized the national off-premise sales team, drove increased sales and implemented key multicultural initiatives across top brands.
Rounding out his decades of sales experience, he started his career in wine at E. & J. Gallo Winery and Premier Beverage, moving to Heublein and Trinchero Family Estates, respectively.
“I am thrilled to join the Hood River Distillers team and take this beloved and well-respected company to the next level,” said Ballew. “From the consumer-favorite brands to what the company represents to the people of the Pacific Northwest, it is all inspiring, and I am excited to learn and grow with the company.”
As president, Ballew will work alongside Dodge, the Hood River Distillers board and executive team to set strategy and accomplish company goals.
