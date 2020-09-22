James “Jim” Lee Merrill died on Nov. 14, 2018. Jim was born on June 3, 1950, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Trout Lake Cemetery in Trout Lake, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alice Roberta Aston, 63, of Wishram Heights, Wash., died on Aug. 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Life in Christ Church, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, Ore., on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, the virtual memorial will be available through the church’s Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Casey Wayne Sheleny, age 63, died from liver failure on Aug. 27, 2020, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Casey was born Aug. 5, 1957. A private family memorial is scheduled for a later time.
Douglas Ivan Long, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility Sept. 14, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Neola Maxine Walker died on Sept. 16, 2020, at Brookside Manor of Hood River, Ore. Neola was born on July 31, 1923, and was 97 years of age at the time of her passing. Graveside committal services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at The Upper Valley Cemetery of Parkdale, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Duane Eiesland, age 84, died at a care facility in Hood River, Ore., on Sept. 17, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Stephen Richard Gosson died on Sept. 17, 2020, at home in Mount Hood-Parkdale, Ore. Stephen was born on May 23, 1947, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Horst Peppel, age 73, resident of Lincoln City, Ore., and Dallesport, Wash., died Sept. 18, 202o. Viewing is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home; a family directed memorial will follow at 5 p.m. at Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, 1003 Sunflower St., The Dalles.
Ann Culbertson Plaster died on Sept. 18, 2020, at Parkhurst place in Hood River, Ore. Ann was born on Dec. 18, 1937, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.