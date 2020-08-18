Donald Benjamin Sanders, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Aug. 9, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joseph Mason Deem died on Aug. 10, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Joe was born on July 22, 1932, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Vance Ray Morgan, age 85, a resident of Oregon Veterans Home, The Dalles, Ore., died on Aug. 10, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Henry Manning died on Aug. 11, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. He was born on Aug. 14, 1929 and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing. Graveside rites are pending at Queen of Heaven Cemetery of Salinas, Calif., with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lonny Shawn Page died on Aug. 14, 2020, at home in Glenwood, Wash. Lonny was born on March 18, 1959, and was 61 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Matthew Roy George died on Aug. 15, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Matthew was born on Feb. 14, 1989, and was 31 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kenneth Ashbaugh died on Aug. 17, 2020, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Kenneth was born on Dec. 1, 1930, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Janet Butzer died on Aug. 17, 2020, at Flagstone in The Dalles, Ore. Janet was born on Aug. 24, 1935. and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
