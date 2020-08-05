Merlyn “Frenchie” Vezina died on May 27, 2020. Frenchie was born April 27, 1933. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the White Salmon Cemetery, Snowden Road.
Patsy Nash died on July 20, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Patsy was born on Jan. 10, 1938, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. In light of the current pandemic, Patsy’s service will be shared live via Anderson Tribute Centers’ Facebook page. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wyatt James Smith (age 14) and Matthew Kellogg (age 41) drown while fishing at Brownlee Reservoir on the Snake River in Eastern Oregon on July 27, 2020. Viewing and visitation for both were held July 31 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A graveside service for Matthew was held Aug. 1 at the Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery; a graveside service for Wyatt was also held Aug. 1 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. A communal gathering for Wyatt and Matthew followed at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Alvin Wuorenma, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on July 27, 2020. Private services will be held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James “Jim” Harold Murphy died on Aug. 2, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Jim was born on Jan. 17, 1925, and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing. Services for Jim are pending and will be announced in a later edition. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
