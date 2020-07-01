Delbert Martin Cesar, age 90, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on June 17, 2020. Private services are scheduled. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alice Jeanette Schafroth, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on June 17, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral home is in care of arrangements. The family will hold services at a later date.
Jack Earl Fetter, age 90, resident of Moro, Ore., died on June 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home website once finalized.
Janet Lucille Christoffer died on June 25, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Janet was born on Aug. 30, 1938, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Blane Hubert Hagen died on June 26, 2020, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Blane was born on June 30, 1942, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Christian burial will be July 1. A viewing will be held at 3 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1107 Pine St., Hood River, and a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, will follow at 4 p.m. Should you attend, you are required to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
