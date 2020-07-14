Roger Pierson died June 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Roger was born on Feb. 7, 1941, and was 79 years of age. A funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with a viewing prior and a reception to follow. Viewing for Roger will also be available on Tuesdays, July 21 and July 28 from 3-5 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Roger’s service will be available live through Anderson’s Tribute Center Facebook page. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Tracey Scott Medows Jr. of Hood River, Ore., was born on July 24, 1990, in St. Louis, Mo. He died on June 20, 2020, in Hermiston, Ore., at the age of 29. A family gathering will be held. Please share memories of Tracey with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of the arrangements.
Phyllis Jean Jones, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on July 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and information will be on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website.
LeeRoy Herman died on July 6, 2020, at The Dalles Health and Rehab in The Dalles, Ore. LeeRoy was born on March 16, 1936, and was 84 years of age. A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, and from 9–11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Irene M. Remington, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home July 7 , 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Allen Hays died on July 7, 2020, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. David was born on Sept. 11, 1955, and was 64 years of age. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Viola Smith died on July 8, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Mary was born on Jan. 19, 1924, and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Michael Anthony Carrillo, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 10, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Services will be held at a later date, and information will be on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website.
Colin Zylka died on July 12, 2020, at his home in Mosier, Ore. Colin was born on July 3, 1958, and was 62 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Matilde Cruz-Magana died on July 13, 2020, at her home in Odell, Ore. Matilde was born on Feb. 26, 1930, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condo
