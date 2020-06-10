Marjorie E. Gove died on June 3, 2020, at Flagstone Assisted Living in The Dalles, Ore. Marjorie a longtime resident of Mosier was born in 1933 and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Merlyn “Frenchie” Wayne Vezina died in White Salmon, Wash., on May 27, 2020, at the age of 86. A complete obituary will appear at a later date. To check on service details, as well as send condolences to the Vezina family, visit www.gardnerfh.com.
Roy A. Thayer died on June 1, 2020, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. Roy was born on Jan. 1, 1932, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dorothy L. Starr died on June 5, 2020, at Columbia Basin Care Center in The Dalles, Ore. Dorothy was born on Oct. 10, 1946, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lucille B. Heinrich died on June 5, 2020, at Whitewood Gardens in Portland, Ore. Lucille was born on Dec. 26, 1920, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alberta Burton died on June 8, 2020, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Alberta was born on Feb. 18, 1929, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
