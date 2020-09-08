Murray “Mel” Lyle Henage II died Aug. 20, 2020, in Hood River, Ore., and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Mel was born on March 6, 1944. A gathering will be on Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. on the property of Lyle and Tara Henage, 4140A Central Vale Drive, Hood River. Due to concern of COVID-19, the gathering will be outdoors.
Gary Kenji Abe, age 68, a resident of Washougal, Wash., died Aug. 28, 2020 in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Gaye Estelle Moore, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Aug. 29, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sean Reece Pentz died on Aug. 31, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Sean was born on June 29, 1956, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alice Roberta Aston died on Aug. 21, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Alice was born on Oct. 21, 1956, and was 63 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Michael Lee Reeves died on Sept. 3, 2020, at his home in Mount Hood-Parkdale, Ore. Michael was born on March 16, 1957, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald R. Wilson, age 62, died at a care facility in Maupin, Ore., on Sept. 4, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gloria K. Ontiveros died on Sept. 6, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Gloria was born on March 3, 1951, and was 69 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Hauser died on Sept. 7, 2020, at his home in Tygh Valley, Ore. David was born on May 19, 1957, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
