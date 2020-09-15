Raymond “Ray” Victor Kulper died on March 28, 2020, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Raymond was born on Nov. 10, 1940, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sandra Yvette Garrison Geiser died on Aug. 15, 2020. She was born on Oct. 6, 1934. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Gateway Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all in attendance must wear a face mask and are asked to practice social distancing.
Murray “Mel” Lyle Henage II died Aug. 20, 2020, in Hood River, Ore., and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Mel was born on March 6, 1944. A gathering will be on Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. on the property of Lyle and Tara Henage, 4140A Central Vale Drive, Hood River. Due to concern of COVID-19, the gathering will be outdoors.
Catherine Lou Palmer died Sept. 8, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore., with family by her side. Catherine was born on March 16, 1936, and was 84 years of age at the time of her death. A private graveside committal service will be at The Cascade Cemetery of North Bonneville, Wash. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at The North Bonneville Community Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Emma Louise Goolsby, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Sept. 10, 2020. Services will be held at a later date, with information posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once details are available.
