Richard G. “Rick” Wigginton, 60, died on June 13, 2020, at his home in Mosier, Ore. Rick was born on June 25, 1959. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at Mt. View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Vickie Lynn McDowel, age 52, a resident of Washougal, Ore., died near Rufus, Ore., on June 16, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed service is being planned and details will be on Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once finalized.
Vicky Lynn Russell, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on June 24, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Guy Anthony Thornton, age 73, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died on June 26, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Harold Warren Bratton, age 67, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died on June 26, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Wilbert Harold Custard, 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and previously of Rickreall, Ore., died on June 28, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Funeral services and burial will be held in Crescent, Okla., the date yet to be determined.
Jeannette Jean Avera, 78, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died June 30, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. A family-directed celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nettie Elston, 71, died June 30, 2020, at OHSU in Portland, Ore. Nettie was born on Sept. 2, 1948. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jasper Laverne “Verne” Kendall, 85, died June 30, 2020, at his home in Arlington, Ore. Verne was born on May 25, 1935. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
