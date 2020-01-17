Delays and closures for Friday, Jan. 16. Updates will be added as they are received.
Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Lyle Sch. Dist.: Closed
North Wasco County Schools will be on a 2 hour delay for Friday, January 17th, 2020.
So. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late
Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: HRCSD will open on the regular schedule today. Buses will operate on snow routes.
White Salmon Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Head Start/Early Childhood Centers:
OCDC Headstart: The Multnomah/Anderson center closed for students today, staff to report at 10am if roads safe. The Dalles center 2 hours late. Odell center on time but no morning bus service. There will be afternoon bus service for Odell. UPDATE
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - WhiteSalmon: 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start UPDATE
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Petersburg: 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start; Bus is running on snow route
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - TheDalles: 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - TyghValley: 2 hour late start
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Wahtonka: 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start
