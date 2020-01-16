Delays and closures for Thursday, Jan. 16. Updates will be added at top as they are received.
ODOT: Central Ore.: US97 now open at Oregon-California border.
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 is now open between Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 374 in Ontario. Sections of the freeway were closed throughout the night due to icy roads, high winds, blowing snow and blizzard conditions that resulted in zero visibility at times. OR 11 was opened earlier, however OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy.) and OR 245 remain closed to all but local traffic at this time. Be prepared for congestion on the freeway, slow down and give yourself extra room between you and vehicles around you. Prepare for delays and winter conditions. For updates on winter impacted state routes check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941. UPDATE
ODOT: Central Ore.: US97 closed southbound as Oregon-California border due to snow. No E T A at this time to reopen.
ODOT: PDX, Mt. Hood: Eastbound US 26 is closed (6:18 a.m.) at milepost 49 west of Government Camp because of numerous spinouts on the snow and ice. Eastbound traffic is heavier in the area on US 26 because of the recent weather-related closure of eastbound I-84, at Troutdale. Eastbound traffic on US 26 is being held while ODOT crews help get the trucks cleared. Westbound lanes are open but traffic is moving very slowly in the snowy and icy conditions. Tire chains or traction tires are required for travel over Mount Hood. Know before you go. Go to TripCheck.com to check cameras, for information on closures and for real time reports on conditions.
ODOT: PDX, Mt. Hood: All eastbound lanes of I-84 are now open from Troutdale to Hood River although conditions remain snowy and icy with chains or traction tires required from milepost 37 to 44. Travelers should plan for extra travel time and use extreme caution. UPDATE
Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Both campuses closed until 10 am. All classes scheduled before 10 am are canceled.
North Wasco County Schools will be CLOSED on Thursday, January 16th, 2020. This is an updated message (5:15 AM).
OCDC Headstart: 2 hour late start for The Dalles and Odell Centers.
North Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late
White Salmon Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
ODOT: PDX, Mt. Hood: All eastbound lanes of I-84 are closed from Troutdale to Hood River because of ice and snow that accumulated overnight and caused several trucks to spinout near Bonneville Dam. The westbound lanes remain open but travelers should use caution. The stalled trucks have been removed and ODOT crews are using sand, salt and graders to smooth the road and break up ice potholes. We have no estimated time for re-opening the eastbound lanes but will do so only when the road is safe.
Closure SR 14 eastbound: SR 14 eastbound from milepost 18, near Gibbons Creek to milepost 64, near SR 141 [Spur] Underwood is closed to vehicles over 10,000 Gross Vehicle Weight, beginning at 12:36 am on January 16, 2020 until further notice.
North Wasco County School District will be on a 2 hour delay for tomorrow, Thursday, January 16th, 2020.
ODOT: East. Ore.: Sections of I-84 remain closed in eastern Oregon due to blowing snow and winter conditions. EASTBOUND is closed between Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) and North Powder at Exit 285 due to severe conditions on Cabbage Hill and Ladd Canyon. WESTBOUND is closed between Ontario and La Grande, however local traffic may be able to access the freeway between Ontario and Baker City. Click on the TripCheck closure icon in Ontario for details about this local traffic option. Also, check TripCheck.com for updated information and a map showing other state highway closures. Or, call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941. UPDATE
Trout Lake School District: 2 Hours Late
Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool
Glenwood Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool
Mill A Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Potential Update at 7:00 a.m.
